Heiskanen produced a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Heiskanen ended a three-game mini-slump with the helper on the first of Roope Hintz's goals in the contest. Through 13 outings in December, Heiskanen has 10 points, including six power-play assists. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 26 points (14 on the power play), 85 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 33 games.
