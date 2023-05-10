Heiskanen (upper body) is taking warmups and is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Kraken, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Heiskanen participated in the morning skate and always seemed to be on the more probable than questionable to play. The 23-year-old defenseman should be good to go in his usual all-situations role after he was hit in the face by a puck in Game 3.