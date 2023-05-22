Heiskanen opened the scoring in Game 2, but it wasn't enough, as the Stars took a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Heiskanen came into this game with nine assists through 14 playoff games, but Sunday's first-period goal was his first of the postseason. He's playing big minutes and has managed to stay out of the penalty box entirely in the last nine games, but Heiskanen's averaging a modest 1.6 shots per game. While the Finn isn't a non-factor on the scoresheet, he isn't the most offensively gifted defender left in the postseason, either.