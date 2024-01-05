Per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, Heiskanen (lower body) will be out of action week-to-week, according to coach Peter DeBoer.

The good news is that Heiskanen will not require surgery and the injury is not season-ending, but he is not day-to-day. Heiskanen was injured Thursday versus Colorado. He had four assists in his last four games, giving him 27 points in 37 games this season. He will be replaced by Thomas Harley on the first power play, while Esa Lindell could see some time on the second unit.