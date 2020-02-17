Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Pair of assists in OT defeat
Heiskanen tallied two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime defeat in Ottawa.
Heiskanen had four assists in three games before going silent for consecutive contests, but the Stars' defenseman finished Sunday's loss with two assists and now has 24 on the year, to go along with seven goals. The Finnish blueliner is without a goal in his last 29 NHL games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.