Heiskanen registered two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Heiskanen's helpers were huge, as he set up Joe Pavelski for the equalizer and Alexander Radulov's second goal of the game, which stood as the game-winner. Heiskanen is currently paired with Jamie Oleksiak, allowing the former to play a more offense-friendly game. The 20-year-old Finn is up to eight points and 18 blocked shots in 14 games this year.