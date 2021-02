Heiskanen recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Heiskanen earned the secondary assist on Andrew Cogliano's third-period tally. Through six games, Heiskanen has five assists (two on the power play), seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 21-year-old is producing at a steady rate, and this could be the start of a big season as he looks to take a jump offensively in his third NHL campaign.