Heiskanen had an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Heiskanen had the secondary helper on Blake Comeau's first-period tally. The assist gives Heiskanen three goals and 13 points in 10 postseason outings. He's easily the highest-scoring blueliner in the playoffs, with a three-point advantage over the Canucks' Quinn Hughes.