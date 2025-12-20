Heiskanen logged two assists and two blocked shots in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Heiskanen helped out on goals by Sam Steel and Jason Robertson (on the power play). After a two-game dry spell, Heiskanen has bounced back with three helpers over his last two outings. The talented defenseman is up to seven goals, 25 assists, 77 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 36 appearances in his usual top-pairing role.