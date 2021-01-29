Heiskanen had three assists with one shot and one block Thursday in a 7-3 win over the Red Wings.

Heiskanen had been scuffling offensively after the first three games of the season but broke out in a big way against Detroit. He set up Joe Pavelski's goal to open the scoring in the first period, then added primary assists in the final frame on goals by Jamie Oleksiak and Ty Dellandrea (PP). Heiskanen eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of his first two seasons and should approach that territory again in 2020-21 despite the abbreviated schedule.