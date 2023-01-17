Heiskanen logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Heiskanen has three assists over his last two contests, with his offense benefiting from the Stars' improved scoring of late. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to seven tallies, 27 helpers, 118 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 42 outings overall. He'll continue to play a leading role in all situations as the Stars' top defenseman.