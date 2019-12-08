Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Plucks apple Saturday
Heiskanen produced an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Heiskanen had the secondary assist on Andrew Cogliano's opening tally. The Finn has overcome a recent five-game pointless stretch with a goal and three helpers in his last three contests. Heiskanen is up to 21 points, 80 shots and 46 blocked shots in 31 games in his sophomore season.
