Heiskanen produced an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Heiskanen had the secondary assist on Andrew Cogliano's opening tally. The Finn has overcome a recent five-game pointless stretch with a goal and three helpers in his last three contests. Heiskanen is up to 21 points, 80 shots and 46 blocked shots in 31 games in his sophomore season.