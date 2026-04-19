Heiskanen registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Wild in Game 1.

Heiskanen missed the last three games of the regular season due to a lower-body injury. He ended the campaign at 63 points, including 28 on the power play, over 77 appearances. Heiskanen will be tasked with heavy minutes throughout the playoffs. In previous postseason runs, Heiskanen has amassed 17 goals and 48 helpers across 93 outings. This is the seventh time in his eight NHL campaigns he's helped the Stars make the playoffs.