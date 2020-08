Heiskanen recorded an assist, four hits and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Heiskanen finally had some struggles, as his minus-3 rating was his worst of the season. He kept his point streak alive at four games, during which he has a goal and six assists. The Finn is up to three tallies, 12 helpers and a plus-3 rating through 12 postseason contests.