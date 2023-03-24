Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

It's been the month of Heiskanen -- he's got four goals and 16 helpers during his 12-game point streak that encompasses all of March. The 23-year-old defenseman set up Joe Pavelski for a tip-in goal in the third period. Heiskanen is up to 62 points through 69 outings this season, and he's added 192 shots on goal, a plus-9 rating and 88 blocked shots.