Heiskanen provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

The Stars didn't have a good game, but Heiskanen was able to extended his point streak to nine contests. In that span, he has three goals and 12 helpers. The star defenseman has 10 goals, 47 assists, 182 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 66 outings in his breakout campaign.