Heiskanen picked up two assists and two shots, helping the Stars to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Heiskanen picked up helpers on both of Roope Hintz's power-play goals in the first period. He has points in back-to-back games, which could be the start of a hot streak. On the season, the Finnish defenceman has eight goals and 45 points in 59 games.