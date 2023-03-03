Heiskanen picked up two assists and two shots, helping the Stars to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Heiskanen picked up helpers on both of Roope Hintz's power-play goals in the first period. He has points in back-to-back games, which could be the start of a hot streak. On the season, the Finnish defenceman has eight goals and 45 points in 59 games.
