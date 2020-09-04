Heiskanen collected a pair of assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado in Game 7.
Heiskanen figured in on goals by Alexander Radulov and Joel Kiviranta to push his point streak to eight games. The 21-year-old defenseman has three goals and 10 assists during his streak and is Dallas' playoff scoring leader with 21 points in 16 games.
