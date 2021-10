Heiskanen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Penguins.

The Stars have only scored seven goals in four games as a team, so offense has been hard to come by. With that in mind, Heiskanen has done fairly well with three points, 11 shots on net, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating so far. The 22-year-old defenseman has averaged 26:46 of ice time per game as he emerges as an all-around force on the ice.