Heiskanen had an assist, five shots and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues in the round robin.

The Finn collected a helper on Joe Pavelski's tally in the final minute of regulation. Heiskanen recorded four helpers (one on the power play) and seven shots through three round-robin games. He'll be a key piece of the Stars' defense in their first-round series versus the Flames.