Heiskanen notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

While it wasn't a defensive masterclass for Heiskanen, he was still able to make a positive impact on offense. In his last six games, he has two goals and four helpers. The defenseman is up to 25 points, including a career-high 13 on the power play, through 29 contests. He's added 76 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating while averaging 25:25 of ice time per game as the Stars' unquestioned top blueliner.