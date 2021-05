Heiskanen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago. He also had five shots.

Heiskanen buried a wrister from the right circle with two seconds left in the second period to pull Dallas to within 3-2. He also drew an assist on Joel Kiviranta's goal midway through the final frame. The 21-year-old Heiskanen wrapped up his third NHL campaign with eight goals and 27 points in 55 games.