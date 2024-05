Heiskanen recorded an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Heiskanen set up an Esa Lindell tally in the first period. The helper extended Heiskanen's point streak to three games, though he also took a minus rating for the first time since Game 1 of the second round. The Finnish blueliner is up to 16 points, 38 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 17 playoff outings in a top-pairing role.