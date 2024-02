Heiskanen notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Heiskanen has a point in each of his last four games, picking up two goals and an assist in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman had the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's goal late in the first period. Heiskanen had an uneven start to the season and missed time injured in January, but he's been pretty steady of late. He's at 35 points, 109 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 47 outings overall.