Heiskanen recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Heiskanen's first helper came on a power-play goal by Joe Pavelski. The 21-year-old Heiskanen also set up Jason Robertson for the game-tying goal to force overtime. In his last four games, Heiskanen has two goals and two helpers. The Finn is beginning to regain his scoring touch, and he has 13 points, 30 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests overall.