Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Heiskanen has four points over his last five contests, and that includes a pair of power-play assists. The defenseman hasn't come anywhere near his 73-point pace from last season, but he's still a key contributor in all zones for the Stars. He's at 48 points (19 on the power play) with 140 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 62 outings overall.