Heiskanen logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
Heiskanen bounced back from a pair of scoreless outings by setting up a Roope Hintz tally in the first period. With nine helpers, including two on the power play, over his last eight games, Heiskanen is providing steady offense. He's taken a minus rating in three straight games, but for the season, he's at 40 points (18 on the power play), a plus-11 rating, 129 shots on net and 59 blocked shots through 48 appearances.
