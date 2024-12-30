Heiskanen logged two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Heiskanen helped out on Jason Robertson's power-play tally in the second period and Matt Duchene's insurance goal in the third. December has been a little rough for Heiskanen, who has five assists and a minus-2 rating over 13 contests this month. He's up to 17 points (four on the power play), 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 35 outings this season.