Heiskanen registered an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Heiskanen left his point streak on the line until he managed the secondary assist on Tyler Seguin's empty-net goal. During the streak, the Finn has two goals and six helpers in five contests. Heiskanen is emerging as a universally valuable fantasy blueliner with 17 points and 36 blocked shots in 23 appearances.