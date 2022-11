Heiskanen scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Heiskanen found the empty net from a long distance, finishing off what was a much closer game than the score suggests. It was his first goal since Oct. 17 -- he went 16 contests without a tally but racked up 12 assists in that productive span. The 23-year-old blueliner has three goals, 16 points, 50 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 20 outings this season.