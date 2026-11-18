Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Heiskanen missed five games due to an upper-body injury. He was able to play 26:44 in his return, so he should be considered fine moving forward. The defenseman's return ended up being great for the Stars, as he delivered the game-winner in overtime for his first goal since Oct. 14 versus the Avalanche. The 27-year-old has four tallies, eight assists, 27 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances in a workhorse role.