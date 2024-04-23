Heiskanen recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Heiskanen set up Mason Marchment's third-period tally. The 24-year-old Heiskanen took a step back on offense in 2023-24 with 54 points over 71 outings this season compared to 73 points in 79 games a year ago. He remains the Stars' top defenseman, and he'll likely see even more ice time in the playoffs after averaging 24:32 per game during the regular season.