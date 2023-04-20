Heiskanen notched four assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Three of his four helpers came on the power play, as the Stars continue to dominate the special-teams battle. Heiskanen has five helpers, seven shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through two postseason contests. The 23-year-old defenseman will continue to eat big minutes as the Stars' top blueliner, and it appears his 73-point form from the regular season has carried over to the playoffs.