Heiskanen posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Heiskanen set up a Roope Hintz tally in the second period. With six helpers over his last five games, Heiskanen has bounced back after an inconsistent stretch earlier in the campaign. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points (six on the power play), 33 shots on net, 29 blocks and a plus-1 rating through 15 contests. With the Stars' power play gaining traction, Heiskanen and the teams' high-end forwards should be on the rise.