Heiskanen had an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Heiskanen set up Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal in the third period. That assist kept Heiskanen on a point-per-game pace with six goals and 20 helpers through 26 playoff contests. The Finn has also produced 48 hits and 56 shots.