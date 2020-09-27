Heiskanen had an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Lightning in Game 5.
Heiskanen set up Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal in the third period. That assist kept Heiskanen on a point-per-game pace with six goals and 20 helpers through 26 playoff contests. The Finn has also produced 48 hits and 56 shots.
