Heiskanen logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Heiskanen picked up his 30th assist of the year on a Jason Robertson goal in the third period. With four helpers through eight games in April, Heiskanen continues to chip in solid offense from the blue line. He's up to 34 points, 135 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 62 outings. While he's dished out a career high in helpers, his four goals represent his lowest scoring count in his four-year career.