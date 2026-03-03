Heiskanen logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Heiskanen has a six-game assist streak at the NHL level, earning nine helpers in that span. He also put up two goals and three assists in six contests at the Olympics, helping Finland claim the bronze medal. With Monday's effort, he's back to the 50-point mark for the third time in four years. He has seven goals, 43 assists, 117 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 58 outings as the Stars' top defenseman this year.