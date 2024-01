Heiskanen (lower body) will return to action versus Anaheim on Thursday, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Heiskanen returns after a three-week absence in which he missed 10 games. Heiskanen will quarterback the first power play, replacing Thomas Harley, who will move down to the second unit. Joel Hanley will come out of the lineup to accomodate the return of Heiskanen to the lineup. Heiskanen has four goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.