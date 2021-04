Heiskanen (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and expected to suit up in Thursday's game against Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen came into the game deemed a game-time call, but he'll return to the lineup after a one-game absence. Expect the 21-year-old to return to his usual workhorse role on defense and the power play, as he's averaged 25 minutes of ice time this season. The Finn has racked up seven goals and 24 points across 44 games this campaign.