Heiskanen, who is a heralded blue-line prospect, believes that he is ready to compete at the highest level, NHL.com reports.

The Stars took the Finn third overall in the 2017 draft. He was reportedly humbled by his experience playing against elite forward Connor McDavid at the World Championship last spring. "Everybody is told how fast McDavid is, but you've got to live it. Well, Miro lived it. McDavid blew right by him," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "What I liked is that for the rest of the game it didn't happen again. He understood that I have to give him a little more space or I have to take space away. Whatever it was, he understood it and it didn't happen again. That's what he's got in him. He's a quick learner and a quick reader." Heiskanen just turned 19 years old in July and there's still a chance that he could start out with AHL Texas. However, it appears that he has the skills and hockey smarts to ultimately land on the fast to stardom.