Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Ready to seize NHL role
Heiskanen, who is a heralded blue-line prospect, believes that he is ready to compete at the highest level, NHL.com reports.
The Stars took the Finn third overall in the 2017 draft. He was reportedly humbled by his experience playing against elite forward Connor McDavid at the World Championship last spring. "Everybody is told how fast McDavid is, but you've got to live it. Well, Miro lived it. McDavid blew right by him," Stars GM Jim Nill said. "What I liked is that for the rest of the game it didn't happen again. He understood that I have to give him a little more space or I have to take space away. Whatever it was, he understood it and it didn't happen again. That's what he's got in him. He's a quick learner and a quick reader." Heiskanen just turned 19 years old in July and there's still a chance that he could start out with AHL Texas. However, it appears that he has the skills and hockey smarts to ultimately land on the fast to stardom.
More News
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...