Heiskanen produced two points -- a goal and an assist -- as the Stars overwhelmed the Predators, 5-1 on Saturday.

Heiskanen, who scored 12 goals as a rookie in 2018-19, has not scored more than eight the past three seasons. Heiskanen scored his first of the season with 7:48 remaining in the second period Saturday, giving the Stars a 3-0 lead. He also earned the lone assist when Roope Hintz opened the scoring shorthanded.