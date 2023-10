Heiskanen produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Heiskanen helped out on a Tyler Seguin tally in the first period. This was Heiskanen's second straight game on the scoresheet after he came up empty in the first two contests of the year. He has a goal, three helpers, 10 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating through four outings.