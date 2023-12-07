Heiskanen notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Heiskanen has a helper in three of the last four games. His assist Wednesday was his first power-play point since Nov. 14. The defenseman hasn't approached a point-per-game pace like he did with 73 points in 79 outings a year ago. He's at 15 points (seven on the power play), 49 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-8 rating through 24 contests this season.