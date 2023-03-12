Heiskanen had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over Seattle.
Heiskanen's marker was the overtime winner. He has 10 goals and 51 points in 63 contests this season. Heiskanen's scoring streak is at six games, and he has three goals and nine points in that span.
