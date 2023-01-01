Heiskanen registered two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win against San Jose.
Heiskanen's two helpers came during Dallas power plays. He has five goals and 29 points in 35 contests this season. The 23-year-old entered the game averaging 3:04 of ice time with the man advantage this season, and 16 of his points have been recorded while serving in that role.
