Heiskanen notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Heiskanen has five points over his last three games. The defenseman set up Evgenii Dadonov's game-tying tally in the third period. Heiskanen's recent uptick in offense has him up to 21 points, 58 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 29 contests overall. He may not get back to the 70-point mark this season, but he should still be a solid blueliner in fantasy.