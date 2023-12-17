Heiskanen notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.
Heiskanen has five points over his last three games. The defenseman set up Evgenii Dadonov's game-tying tally in the third period. Heiskanen's recent uptick in offense has him up to 21 points, 58 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 29 contests overall. He may not get back to the 70-point mark this season, but he should still be a solid blueliner in fantasy.
