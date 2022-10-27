Heiskanen (upper body) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Capitals, per Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now.

Heiskanen remains day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury Monday. The 23-year-old defenseman has two goals and an assists through six games this season. Joel Hanley should slot into the lineup in Heiskanen's absence while Nils Lundkvist takes over on Dallas' top power-play unit.