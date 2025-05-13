Heiskanen (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

As expected, Heiskanen appears ready to return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday in Game 4. After missing 42 straight outings, the Stars might ease Heiskanen back into the fold by dressing seven defensemen and 11 forwards. However, he could still occupy a top-pairing role and see power-play time. Heiskanen had five goals, 25 points, 108 shots on net and 85 blocked shots across 50 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.