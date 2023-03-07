Heiskanen logged a power-play assist, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Heiskanen set up a Jason Robertson one-timer for the Stars' first goal. During his four-game point streak, Heiskanen has a pair of goals and three power-play assists. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 47 points (22 on the power play), 170 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 61 contests overall.