Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Riding four-game point streak
Heiskanen had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Heiskanen is now in the midst of a four-game point streak, having collected two goals and six points in that stretch. He also has 12 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating over those four games. The 20-year-old has six goals and 16 points and is plus-14 after 22 games and looks to be taking a significant developmental leap after his 33-point rookie season.
