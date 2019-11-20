Heiskanen had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Heiskanen is now in the midst of a four-game point streak, having collected two goals and six points in that stretch. He also has 12 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating over those four games. The 20-year-old has six goals and 16 points and is plus-14 after 22 games and looks to be taking a significant developmental leap after his 33-point rookie season.